The Mini Game Series provides a variety of introductory games that are designed to be played in about an hour. The eras covered are: 19th century, Ancient, WWII and Modern. Each game is an 11 x 17 inch map sheet, 40 counters and a rules sheet. The mini game series takes only minutes to learn and once one game is played, players can immediately play other scenarios with the same standard rules. Some games come with cards that drive the action with various commands and events.

Heroes of Telemark: Commando Raids in Norway, 1942-43
Price: $14.95

Heroes of Telemark: Commando Raids in Norway, 1942-43. The Third Reich was racing to develop an atomic bomb, the critical heavy water being provided by the Norwegian county of Telemark. Britain’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) waged a long campaign of sabotage to delay the German program as long as possible.
Lawrence of Arabia: The Arab Revolt 1917-18
Price: $14.95

Lawrence of Arabia: The Arab Revolt 1917-18. Arabia had simmered for centuries under the heavy hand of Ottoman occupation. With the Turks distracted by World War I, the Arabs erupted in revolt. The British sent encouragement, weapons, and liaison officers. One of these was T. E. Lawrence.
Khartoum: Sudan, 1883 to 1885
Price: $14.95

Khartoum: Sudan, 1883 to 1885. The Mahdist rebellion swept over the Sudan in 1883, destroying an Egyptian army under the command of the British General Hicks and endangering Khartoum on the Nile. The British government dispatched General Charles “Chinese” Gordon to hold the city.
Campaigns of Montrose: A Year of Living Dangerously, 1644-1645
Price: $14.95

Campaigns of Montrose: A Year of Living Dangerously, 1644-1645. This is a two-player game. It depicts James Graham, the Marquis of Montrose, and his legendary string of victories over the Scottish Covenanter government during the First English Civil War (1642-1646), that would later go down in a crushing defeat.
Red Eagles: Air War over the Kuban Peninsula, 1943
Price: $14.95

Red Eagles: Air War over the Kuban Peninsula, 1943. The Red Air Force challenged the Luftwaffe in a series of air battles over the Kuban Bridgehead in early 1943. The lessons learned by the Soviet airmen would help them gain air superiority on the Eastern Front later that year.
Hawaii, 1795: Kamehameha's War of Unification
Price: $14.95

Hawaii, 1795: Kamehameha’s War of Unification. Skirmishes, raids, and abortive diplomacy had divided the Hawaiian Islands from one another. In 1795, Kamehameha unified the big island of Hawaii and set out to bring the other islands under one high king.
Rogers' Rangers: America's First Commandos (Solitaire)
Price: $14.95

Rogers’ Rangers: America’s First Commandos. The French and Indian War (1754-1763) was raging along the frontier of Britain’s North American colonies. American colonists fighting alongside the British regulars developed a new form of soldier. The Ranger was at home with the irregular warfare dominating the contest for upper New York and the St. Lawrence Valley.
Vikings: Scourge of the North (Solitaire)
Price: $14.95

Vikings: Scourge of the North. Europe in the last centuries of Dark Age was beset by Scandinavian raiders. Their longships sailed the high seas, reaching lands as far as the Volga and North America. While mainly known for their pillaging, the Vikings were also explorers, traders, and colonists.
Germantown: Washington Strikes (QP)
Price: $11.95

A British campaign in the late summer of 1777 had defeated George Washington's American army to capture Philadelphia. The British dispersed their strength to hold the city, reduce Colonial forts along the Delaware River, and watch the Americans, who hovered nearby. Washington saw an opportunity to attack the weakened British at Germantown. The complicated American plan fell apart in dense fog, but a few breaks going their way would have endangered the British position in eastern Pennsylvania.
First Saratoga: Burgoyne's Gambit (QP)
Price: $11.95

In the late summer of 1777, the British master plan to sever New England from the rest of the rebellious American colonies had come unhinged, leaving John Burgoyne's Northern Army dangerously isolated. In an attempt to break through American defenses to reach Albany, New York, Burgoyne launched his army at the American defenses on Bemis Heights. An American screen dispatched by Benedict Arnold clashed with the British advance in deep woods, triggering an afternoon-long fight fed by reinforcements for both sides. The battle ended in stalemate, as good as a defeat for Burgoyne, but might have tipped in his favor.
   
 