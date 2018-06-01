You are here:Home > Folio Series
DG Folio Series Introduction

These games are designed for quick learning, easy play and are a great value. They are perfect for a new gamer starting out as well as a great break for veteran gamers from our larger games. We’ve started off with 18 games from Chalons, an ancient battle to decide the fate of Europe, through Napoleonic and American Civil War battles, to World War II, Korean, Cold War, and current hot spots including a potential nuclear battle between Pakistan and India: Showdown.

The next set of games covered battles from the Pike & Shot era to World War I, while also expanding our 19th century to cover interesting battles such as Pedregal.  The newest set of folios include four new World War I battles that let you game a different battle from each year of the war.

The Folio Game Series provides dozens of games using the same 8-page Standard rules (Musket & Saber for 19th century battles, Fire & Movement for 20th century battles, Fire & Movement World War I for WWI battles, Battles of the Medieval World for medieval battles, and Pike & Shot for early gunpowder battles) with a short Exclusive rules sheet for each individual game to capture the unique aspects of each battle. These standard rules are an update of the SPI classic folio/quad game rules and provide for greater historical accuracy. For example, now cavalry and artillery have their unique characteristics in the Musket & Saber series – artillery conducts bombardment to disrupt infantry and cavalry can charge, and infantry can form squares, skirmish or charge.  

The folio game series takes only minutes to learn and once one game is played, players can immediately play many more scenarios with the same standard rules. Most folio games have a 17” x 22” map and 80-100 counters so set-up takes only a few minutes and most games take 60-90 minutes to play. The folio games are presented in a folio rather than a box for easy storage and transport.

For the most up-to-date Folio List by rules series click here.

River Plate & Denmark Strait
The Battle of the River Plate simulates the naval encounter between the German Panzerschiff Admiral Graf Spee and the British Royal Navy Cruisers HMS Exeter, Ajax, and Achilles on 13 December 1939. The historical outcome led to Graf Spee to seek shelter in Montevideo, Uruguay, where she was subsequently scuttled.

The Battle of Denmark Strait simulates the encounter between the German battleship Bismarck and a British squadron on 24 May 1941. The historical outcome sent HMS Hood to the bottom and damaged HMS Prince of Wales, but Bismarck suffered seemingly minor damage that would lead to her eventual destruction.
Coronel & the Falkland Islands
The Battle of Coronel simulates the 1 November 1914 meeting engagement off the coast of Chile between the German East Asia Squadron of Vice Admiral von Spee and the British 4th Cruiser Squadron under Rear Admiral Cradock. The historical outcome was the loss of Cradock’s largest ships.

The Battle of Falkland Islands simulates the encounter between von Spee’s squadron and a much more powerful British naval force on 8 December 1914. This time the British exacted a heavy revenge, virtually obliterating the German squadron.
Zama
Zama is a simulation of the climactic battle of the Second Punic War: the decisive struggle between the Roman Republic and Carthage for control of the Western Mediterranean. The war began in 218 BC, with the Carthaginians led by Hannibal, one of history’s greatest commanders. The two nations clashed for over a decade, with each experiencing triumphs and defeats. Following the Battle of the Great Plains in 203 BC, a ceasefire was negotiated. It was broken following a Carthaginian attack on a stranded Roman fleet in the Gulf of Tunis.
Battles for the Galactic Empire
Battles for the Galactic Empire (BFGE) is a two-player game set in the Struggle for the Galactic Empire universe. Players attempt to outwit and outplay their opponent to achieve victory by scoring Chaos points through control of the six regions in the sector. Control of the regions is determined by skillful deployment of space fleets, action chit play, and tactical choices during combat. Players build their fleets choosing among six types with varying capabilities including military, morphogenetic (ability to convert opposing forces to the friendly side), and deployment/movement options. They pick chits randomly from five categories to enhance movement, tactical and build abilities, recruit special units, and disrupt opponent’s plans.
Mortain Counterattack: The Drive to Avranches
The Normandy beachhead was broken wide open by the US drive south through Avranches, followed by rapid advances into Brittany and central France. The operation, however, hung on a slender thread: the lone supply line for the breakout ran through Avranches. Hitler and his generals recognized the weakness; the generals thought the German army in Normandy lacked the strength to take Avranches, but Hitler ordered the attack. Four panzer divisions were gathered near the ancient village of Mortain, intending to take the town and the nearby Hill 317 before driving west. In their way stood the US 30th Infantry Division. The Germans needed a rapid breakthrough, while the Americans had to buy time for reinforcements to arrive.
El Alamein: Rommel at Alam El Halfa
In August 1942, Erwin Rommel, the “Desert Fox,” had just completed his masterpiece of the desert war, breaking the British Eighth Army at Gazala, capturing Tobruk, and driving deep into Egypt. The British reformed near El Alamein, just 90 miles from Alexandria. After the repulse of a hasty attack in mid-July, Rommel orchestrated a more careful assault for the end of the month. His mobile troops were to swing wide into the desert to flank the British line and unhinge it. Eighth Army was waiting, forewarned by ULTRA intercepts. Its new commander, Bernard Mongomery, arrayed his armor along the ridge of Alam el Halfa. The German assault would pit the tactical finesse of Afrika Korps against greater numbers of tanks and guns. A German victory might complete the clearance of North Africa; a British victory could spell the end of Afrika Korps.
Shanghai Incident
A faction of the Japanese military had been looking for an excuse to extend Japanese control deeper into the Chinese mainland. When several Chinese monks were beaten, this faction paid thugs to fan anti-Japanese activities in the Chinese sector of Shanghai. Seizing the “opportunity,” a small force of naval infantry invaded Chapei, the all-Chinese northern section of the city of Shanghai. But the Japanese had not counted on the quick reaction and effective fighting of the Nationalist Chinese forces from nearby Nanjing. The initial Japanese thrust was thrown back quickly. It took repeated reinforcements over the next five weeks for the Japanese to push the Chinese out of the city and away from the Huangpo and Yangtze Rivers. Shanghai would become a major springboard for further Japanese advances, but the battle had taken its toll. This game covers those five weeks of fighting.
Gaza 1917: Gateway to Jerusalem
By early 1917 British Empire forces had pushed the Ottoman Turks out of the Sinai to a line near Gaza. If the British could break that line, it would open the road to Jerusalem, and after that Damascus. A hastily prepared attack in March was repulsed. After a month spent bringing forward artillery and supplies, the British were ready to try again, going “over the top” on 17 April.
Suez 1916: The Ottomans Strike
The Suez Canal was essential to British strategic communications and trade in the Great War, as well as being an important political symbol. In August of 1916, the Ottoman Empire sent an expeditionary force, which included contingents of Germans and Austro-Hungarians, against the canal. While the British were expecting an attack, the Ottomans gained tactical surprise by attacking at night. If the Ottoman attack had succeeded, Britain’s prestige and warmaking capacity would be severely damaged.

Tannenberg: East Prussia, August 1914
In August 1914, two Russian armies, Rennenkampf’s First and Samsonov’s Second, invaded the German province of East Prussia. The lone German army there, Hindenburg’s Eighth, had to rely on interior lines and railroads to concentrate against each Russian army in turn. This game focuses on the southern half of the campaign, with the northern half factored into the victory conditions. Those victory conditions vary with the strategic options chosen by each player so neither knows the other’s intent.
   
 