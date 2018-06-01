DG Folio Series Introduction

These games are designed for quick learning, easy play and are a great value. They are perfect for a new gamer starting out as well as a great break for veteran gamers from our larger games. We’ve started off with 18 games from Chalons, an ancient battle to decide the fate of Europe, through Napoleonic and American Civil War battles, to World War II, Korean, Cold War, and current hot spots including a potential nuclear battle between Pakistan and India: Showdown.



The next set of games covered battles from the Pike & Shot era to World War I, while also expanding our 19th century to cover interesting battles such as Pedregal. The newest set of folios include four new World War I battles that let you game a different battle from each year of the war.



The Folio Game Series provides dozens of games using the same 8-page Standard rules (Musket & Saber for 19th century battles, Fire & Movement for 20th century battles, Fire & Movement World War I for WWI battles, Battles of the Medieval World for medieval battles, and Pike & Shot for early gunpowder battles) with a short Exclusive rules sheet for each individual game to capture the unique aspects of each battle. These standard rules are an update of the SPI classic folio/quad game rules and provide for greater historical accuracy. For example, now cavalry and artillery have their unique characteristics in the Musket & Saber series – artillery conducts bombardment to disrupt infantry and cavalry can charge, and infantry can form squares, skirmish or charge.



The folio game series takes only minutes to learn and once one game is played, players can immediately play many more scenarios with the same standard rules. Most folio games have a 17” x 22” map and 80-100 counters so set-up takes only a few minutes and most games take 60-90 minutes to play. The folio games are presented in a folio rather than a box for easy storage and transport.



For the most up-to-date Folio List by rules series click here.