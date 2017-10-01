You are here:Home > Mini Series
The Mini Game Series provides a variety of introductory games that are designed to be played in about an hour. The eras covered are: 19th century, Ancient, WWII and Modern. Each game is an 11 x 17 inch map sheet, 40 counters and a rules sheet. The mini game series takes only minutes to learn and once one game is played, players can immediately play other scenarios with the same standard rules. Some games come with cards that drive the action with various commands and events.

Red Eagles: Air War over the Kuban Peninsula, 1943
Price: $14.95

Red Eagles: Air War over the Kuban Peninsula, 1943. The Red Air Force challenged the Luftwaffe in a series of air battles over the Kuban Bridgehead in early 1943. The lessons learned by the Soviet airmen would help them gain air superiority on the Eastern Front later that year.
Hawaii, 1795: Kamehameha's War of Unification
Price: $14.95

Hawaii, 1795: Kamehameha’s War of Unification. Skirmishes, raids, and abortive diplomacy had divided the Hawaiian Islands from one another. In 1795, Kamehameha unified the big island of Hawaii and set out to bring the other islands under one high king.
Rogers' Rangers: America's First Commandos (Solitaire)
Price: $14.95

Rogers’ Rangers: America’s First Commandos. The French and Indian War (1754-1763) was raging along the frontier of Britain’s North American colonies. American colonists fighting alongside the British regulars developed a new form of soldier. The Ranger was at home with the irregular warfare dominating the contest for upper New York and the St. Lawrence Valley.
Vikings: Scourge of the North (Solitaire)
Price: $14.95

Vikings: Scourge of the North. Europe in the last centuries of Dark Age was beset by Scandinavian raiders. Their longships sailed the high seas, reaching lands as far as the Volga and North America. While mainly known for their pillaging, the Vikings were also explorers, traders, and colonists.
Germantown: Washington Strikes (QP)
Price: $11.95

A British campaign in the late summer of 1777 had defeated George Washington's American army to capture Philadelphia. The British dispersed their strength to hold the city, reduce Colonial forts along the Delaware River, and watch the Americans, who hovered nearby. Washington saw an opportunity to attack the weakened British at Germantown. The complicated American plan fell apart in dense fog, but a few breaks going their way would have endangered the British position in eastern Pennsylvania.
First Saratoga: Burgoyne's Gambit (QP)
Price: $11.95

In the late summer of 1777, the British master plan to sever New England from the rest of the rebellious American colonies had come unhinged, leaving John Burgoyne's Northern Army dangerously isolated. In an attempt to break through American defenses to reach Albany, New York, Burgoyne launched his army at the American defenses on Bemis Heights. An American screen dispatched by Benedict Arnold clashed with the British advance in deep woods, triggering an afternoon-long fight fed by reinforcements for both sides. The battle ended in stalemate, as good as a defeat for Burgoyne, but might have tipped in his favor.
Wilson's Creek: Opening Round in the West (QP)
Price: $11.95

In the months after Fort Sumter fell, Missouri was riven by a civil war within a civil war. Missouri rebels, organized as the Missouri State Guard under Sterling Price, had been joined by a Confederate force under Ben McCulloch the threaten Nathaniel Lyon's small but well-drilled Union army in the southwestern part of the state. Lyon, hoping to catch the Rebels off guard, attacked their scattered camps along Wilson's Creek. The initial Union assault went well before the battle devolved into a grueling firefight. Confederate numbers eventually prevailed, but Lyon's attack might have succeeded.
Mansfield: Crisis in the Pine Barrens (QP)
Price: $11.95

In early 1864, Union Gen. Nathaniel Banks led a small army up Louisiana's Red River. His objective, in conjunction with an overland campaign through Arkansas, was the Confederate Trans-Mississippi capital at Shreveport. Poor coordination of the two columns enabled the Confederates to concentrate their slender resources against each in turn. Banks was first, and in early April his spearhead was hit near the crossroads of Mansfield. Historically, the Union forces, strung out on the march, were routed piecemeal, but the battle could have gone the other way.
Phobos Rising! Insurgency on Mars (Solitaire)
Price: $14.95

Phobos Rising! is a solitaire game depicting the heroic actions of an elite team attempting to secure key facilities on Mars. Success means Mars has been secured and the Martian Revolution, depicted at the start of the Free Mars game, begins with a general uprising across the colonies bases and ships in the Solar System.

Ceres: Operation Stolen Base (Solitaire)
Price: $14.95

Ceres: Operation Stolen Base is a solitaire game depicting the actions of an elite Rebel task force attempting to seize the largest source of water in the Solar System shortly after the outbreak of the Free Mars Revolution. Your task force must defeat the Earth Federation ships in the area and seize the primary surface base.

   
 